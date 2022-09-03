A Mighty Reunion: North Natchez Class of 1977 kicks off celebration with memorial service

Published 11:37 am Saturday, September 3, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — This Labor Day weekend, alumni of North and South Natchez High School are gathering for class reunions with multiple events planned to mark the occasion.

The North Natchez High School Class of 1977 kicked off their 45th Class Reunion celebration on Friday evening with a memorial service honoring class members and school faculty and staff who are celebrating from their heavenly home.

As the name of each classmate was called, bells rang out from the Natchez Bluff gazebo as a classmate got up to collect a balloon to release in their honor.

Email newsletter signup

Watch the video above with clips from the festivities.

More News

Remodel of Natchez Mall, movie theater negotiations moving along

Ron Miller, leader of historic preservation in Natchez for 30 years, dies unexpectedly

Adams County Road Department’s Terry Thompson-Floyd dies

Natchez groups collecting water for Jackson

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    How excited are you for the return of football season?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections