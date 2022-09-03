Funeral services for Glen Maurice Seyfarth, Jr., 51, of Monterey, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, LA on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Bro. Timmy Cloy officiating. Interment will follow at Oswalt Cemetery in Monterey, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Glen was born on Wednesday, May 19, 1971, in Natchez, MS and passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, in Vidalia, LA surrounded by his loved ones. He proudly served his country in the United States Marines. Glen worked for Concordia Parish for many years as a Sheriff’s Deputy and as a Lieutenant at the Correctional Facility. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. More importantly, Glen loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Frank O’Rourke & Teena Wheeler; paternal grandparents, John T. Seyfarth, Sr. & Glynrose Wilson Seyfarth; and niece, Neely Faye Donald.

Email newsletter signup

Glen leaves behind his daughters, Cherokee Seyfarth of Lake Charles, LA and Avery Elizabeth Seyfarth of Monterey, LA; parents, Glen M. Seyfarth, Sr. and Sheila O’Rourke Seyfarth; sister, Jessica Seyfarth Donald & her husband Stephen of Monterey, LA; his niece, Sydney Claire Donald; favorite cousins, Heath Seyfarth and John Seyfarth; uncles and aunts, William “Bud” Seyfarth & his wife Connie and Johnny Seyfarth & his wife Rosie; special friend, Monique Buntin; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Those honoring Glen as pallbearers are Stephen Donald, Heath Seyfarth, John Seyfarth, Scott LeDoux, Jeff Rials, and Brian Seyfarth.

Honorary pallbearers will be Bubba Johnson and Lance Moore.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Sunday, September 4, 2022 from 12 noon until service time at 2 PM.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.