Crime Reports: Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Deandre Ramone Thomas, 29, 3 Horseshoe Circle, Natchez, on charge of burglary: all but dwelling. No bond set.

Christopher Blase Bradford, 32, 201 Jefferson Street, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance violations and DUI – 1st offense. Bond set at $15,000 for controlled substance violations charge and $1,500 for DUI – 1st offense charge.

LeMichael Keyon Floyd, 24, 13 Anderson Drive, Natchez, on charges of contempt of court: failure to appear and malicious mischief: less than $1,000. No bond set on either charge.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on John A. Quitman Boulevard.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Thursday

Breaking and entering on Dumas Drive.

Hit and run on Government Fleet Road.

Intelligence report on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Missing person on Lewis Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Disturbance on West Woodlawn Avenue.

Theft on Minor Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Unwanted subject on Devereux Drive.

Drug related on Co-Lin Circle.

Accident on State Street.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Warrant/affidavit on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Intelligence report on McNeely Road.

Theft on Old Washington Road.

Two traffic stops on Brenham Avenue.

Traffic stop on Sgt. Henry L. Brown Drive.

Traffic stop on West Woodlawn Avenue.

Two traffic stops on Wood Avenue.

Accident on Dumas Drive.

Unauthorized use on Dumas Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Shoplifting on Wood Avenue.

Intelligence report on Dumas Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Drug related on Lewis Drive.

Prowler on Morgan Avenue.

Theft on John R. Junkin Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Johnny Earl Delaughter, 49, Ratcliff Road, Natchez, on charge of no motor vehicle insurance – 1st offense. Released on $446.50 bond.

Natasha Ferrell Kennedy, 44, Troy Road, Waterproof, La., on charges of credit card fraud and credit cards – signing with intent to defraud. Held without bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Charles Edward Brown, 62, Phillip West Road, Natchez, on charge of trespass after warning. Released on $500.00 bond.

Kacey Nicole Thomas, 32, Oakwood Lane, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Reports — Thursday

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Warrant/affidavit on Ratcliff Road.

Theft on Wildlife Way.

Traffic stop in Sibley.

Theft on Airport Road.

Threats on Cloverdale Road.

Scam on State Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Carthage Point Road.

Accident on Dunbarton Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reckless driving on Airport Road.

Threats on State Street.

Intelligence report on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Dog problem on Foster Mound Road.

Disturbance on U.S. 61 North.

Dog problem on Morgantown Road.

Accident on Cottage Home Drive.

Suspicious activity on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Lester J. Keney, 39, 1684 Cooters Point Road, Gilbert, probation and parole warrant out of Florida. No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday

Marchall R. Jones, 43, 123 Ralphs Road, aggravated cruelty to animals. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Carmen Brown, 28, 616 Nelda St., Bastrop, possession of schedule I with intent, possession of contraband in a penal institution. Bond set at $30,000

Reports — Friday

Traffic stops on US 84.

Reports — Thursday

Alarms on Concordia Avenue.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Fight on EE Wallace Boulevard.

Theft on US 84.

Disturbance on US 84.

Animal cruelty on Ralphs Road.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Matt Mason Jr., 43, 5 West Sulinda St., Natchez, second degree murder. Bond set at $500,000.