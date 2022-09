Aug. 18, 1945 – Sept. 1, 2022

Services for Judy Ann Adams, 77, of Natchez who died Thursday September 01, 2022 in Cleveland, TX will be 10 a.m. Thursday September 08, 2022 at Stanton Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Purvis officiating.

Burial will follow at Church Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.