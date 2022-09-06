Cathedral results from The Opener meet
CLINTON — Cathedral runners raced in The Opener Cross Country meet held at Choctaw Trails last Saturday. Owen Bertlesen from Cathedral turned in the best time for the boys 5K and Allie Grace McGehee of Cathedral turned in the best time for the girls 4K.
Boys 5K
Cathedral
- Bertlesen, 18:43.75
- Alex Monagan, 18:51.76
- Barrett Burgett, 18:55.32
- Drew Thompson, 21:39.47
- Lehmann Novak, 22:02.32
- Landon French, 22:40.52
Girls 4K
Cathedral
- McGehee, 17:46.87
- Lizzie Verruchi, 18:30.27
- Lillie Bertlesen, 19:10.10
- Adeline Burgett, 20:14.39
- Molly Foster, 20:27.39
Boys 3K
Cathedral
- Chase Gamberi, 12:57.25
- Dane Novak, 13:39.09
- Thomas McKnight, 13:51.71
- Matthew Verruchi, 15:14.54
- John Zachary Wingfield, 16:35.83
- Michael Waycaster, 17:00.62
Girls 3K
- Anna Aurthur, 15:04.35
- Ella Moak, 16:53.38
- Molly McLemore, 16:54.41
- Leah Tillman, 16:57.71
- Sidney Maier, 18:42.21