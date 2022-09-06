Get ready! Best of Mowtown concert coming to Concordia Bank

VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish Library and Concordia Bank & Trust are gearing up to present the best of Motown with Tim Mitchell and vocalist Cara Black on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. in the Concordia Bank Lobby in Vidalia.

The performance will feature many of the greatest hits from the legendary Motown era. All are welcome to enjoy this concert, free of charge.

Tim Mitchell, born in Oklahoma, comes from a family of musicians. His mother came from a family of 15, most of whom were all musically inclined. Mitchell’s grandfather, Hulon, could play any instrument he picked up. His grandmother was a gifted Piano player and teacher, and his aunt, a famous opera singer, performed with Pavarotti himself. With fifteen children to support, Mr. Mitchell’s grandfather formed the, “Famous Musical Mitchells,” and as the name may imply, they really were famous in the Midwest for performing Gospel music.

Email newsletter signup

Mitchell began playing guitar when he was three and by the time he was fourteen he was already playing with local bands in clubs throughout the state. In 1994, Mitchell was invited to join, “The Drifters,” in a stint that lasted for six years. He later toured in Europe for twenty-five years. Mitchell will be playing with his daughter, Cara Black, a singer and actress.

In the early ‘60s, some of the most iconic names in the history of popular music were discovered in Motor City, better known simply as Motown. Mitchell and Black will be performing songs from these amazing artists such as: “Under the Boardwalk,” “My Girl,” “Unchained Melody,” “At Last,” and many others. Mitchell and Black’s dramatic vocals are sure to produce a high-energy show, perfect for audiences of all ages.

Mark your calendars for this performance with great music on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. at the Concordia Bank Lobby in Vidalia. Again, this event will be free to the public and all are welcome to attend.