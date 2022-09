NATCHEZ — A section of Morgantown Road between 183 Morgantown Road and 188 Morgantown Road will be closed to all traffic starting today, Adams County Road Department advised.

The closed section is 1.6 miles from Northgate Road and 2.5 miles from US 61 North in Washington.

The closure is necessary to replace a broken cross pipe. At this time it is unclear when the road will fully reopen.