Registration begins for 2022 Natchez Open

NATCHEZ — Michael Arnaud won the Natchez Open last June by shooting -19 under par in the sweltering summer heat. Duncan Park Golf Course superintendent Greg Brooking announced the tournament will be played Nov. 4-6, 2022 and registration is open.

The tournament field will be made up of 30 professionals, 30 amateurs and 20 seniors in a 54-hole tournament. Golfers are welcome from anywhere. Spots are only secured once they are paid for. To register visit www.missgolf.org and search under Men’s Championship.

Professional players will compete for $25,000 with $5,000 going to the winner. The first 30 paid professionals will guarantee a spot in the tournament and entry fees are $416, $312 for Gulf States PGA Professionals. The first 30 amateurs and 20 senior amateurs who pay will be included in the tournament and the amateur cost to play is $234.

The competitors in the amateur division will be broken into flights after 36 holes. Flight winners will win $750 for first, $650 for second, $350 for third and $225 for fourth.

It is a Mississippi Golf Association sanctioned event. The tournament is also a World Amateur Golf Ranking event.

Practice rounds will open on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 at $30 for amateurs and $20 for professionals. In order to schedule a practice round contact the clubhouse at 601-442-5955.

Last year, Natchez city officials surprised Brooking with renderings for an updated clubhouse at the golf course. The city is in the early stages of the work on the clubhouse.

In 2021, Robert Sanford won the senior division and Zachary Smith and Carter Nicholson won the amateur division. This is the third year for the Natchez Open.

Duncan Park’s golf course first opened in 1916 and expanded to 18 holes in the 1990’s.