Weather Forecast: September 7, 2022

Published 3:17 pm Tuesday, September 6, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

LAUREN WOOD / THE NATCHEZ DEMOCRAT — City mail carrier Robert Smoot carries an umbrella to stay dry as he delivers mail to homes along State Street Wednesday afternoon. “You get used to working in the weather,” Smoot said. “It’s part of your everyday life, and you just learn to go with the flow.”

I want to know, have you ever seen the rain. Expect to see more rain this week.

Wednesday is forecast to have a 70 percent chance of precipitation with showers and thunderstorms likely after 3 p.m. The high is 87 and the low is 69 with a S wind blowing 5-10 mph and becoming a northern wind in the afternoon.

Rain is expected to continue into the night with chances of precipitation at 30 percent.

To date, only .28 inches of rain have fallen this month but 53.57 have fallen this year. NWS Jackson forecasts more days of rainfall for Natchez.

Mississippi River keeps on falling. The river gauge in Natchez shows 18.4 feet above gauge zero and is forecast to fall .6 feet to 17.9 feet tomorrow. River stage will hold steady heading into the weekend.

Sunrise is at 6:45 a.m. and Sunset is at 7:22 p.m.

 

