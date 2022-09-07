Auditor says city finished last fiscal year with $1.7 million surplus

NATCHEZ — The takeaway from the audit of the city’s finances from the end of the fiscal year 2021 is that the city’s finances are in good shape.

In fact, the best shape in many years, based on city audit records.

So good, in fact, Carr Hammond, CPA, of the city’s audit firm Silas Simmons, reported after revenue and expenditures, the city was left with about $1.27 million in the black in the general fund and $1.7 in the black overall.

This year is the first in several years that the city was able to get all of its financial records to Silas Simmons on time for it to conduct its annual audit of city funds.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson praised the work of Natchez City Clerk Megan McKenzie for making that happen.

Hammond said the audit gave a “clean opinion” of the city’s finances and record keeping, meaning no errors or omissions of such a size to cause an impact.

He said the audit does note several findings that have been included in the city’s audit for several years, such as prompt monthly reconciliation of bank statements.

“I think we are getting pretty close to where those findings will be going away,” Hammond said.

The city was several audits behind two years ago when Gibson’s administration began. Hammond acknowledged the work of the city clerk and staff for catching up on those audits and completing four in two years.

“We are beyond excited to have such a good audit for the City of Natchez. It is rewarding to see so many good things happening in Natchez but being able to complete four audits in two years and do all the things we’ve done without raising taxes and maintaining a generous surplus, that’s the icing on the cake,” Gibson said.

“We can’t say enough about the work of City Clerk Megan McKenzie and Chief Deputy Clerk Denise Bell and their amazing team. When you think about where we were when they began, they have brought us a long way.”