Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Aug. 26-Sept. 1:

Carey Watson charged with failure to register as a sex offender. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Carey Watson charged with failure to notice change of address. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Daquiria V. Hunt charged with forgery. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Monday, Aug. 29:

Jacob Lewis pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine (Count I) in Judge Sanders’ court. In exchange for his plea of guilty in Count I of the indictment, the State of Mississippi agrees to dismiss Count II of the indictment. Sentenced to four years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, after serving a period of two years the Defendant must be placed on Post-Release Supervision of a period of two years. It is further ordered that prior to release the Defendant must attend the MDOC Long Term Drug and Alcohol Treatment Program. Must pay court costs in the amount of $432.50 to the Adams County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Aug. 31:

Joey Mann Dawson, 33, pleaded guilty to DUI – operation of motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor. Fine set at $870.50.

Jeremy Kesun Dixon, 31, pleaded guilty to accident: hit and run. Sentenced to 40 days suspended. Fine set at $537.50.

Issac Jovon Hill, 20, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon/fake weapon. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Jadan Shermar Jefferson, 21, pleaded guilty to controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Nichelle Lamarion Letcher, 32, found guilty on Tuesday, Aug. 30 of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Sentenced to 365 days with 363 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Reuben Jamal Scott, 34, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Jordan Sharrod Bates, 32, charged with simple assault/domestic violence. Case remanded to files.

Jamie Cardell Hollins, 31, pleaded guilty to simple assault/domestic violence. Sentenced to 30 days with 26 days suspended. Four days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Anthony Carter, 56, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Sentenced to 90 days with 30 days suspended. Sixty days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Anthony Carter, 56, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbance in public place. Case remanded to files.

Anthony Carter, 56, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 90 days with 30 days suspended. Sixty days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Anthony Carter, 56, charged with resisting or obstructing arrest. Case remanded to files.

Anthony Carter, 56, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Case remanded to files.

Crista L. Jones, 35, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $648.75.

Derek Justin McGuire, 44, pleaded guilty to DUI – 1st offense. Sentenced to 48 hours with 24 hours suspended. Twenty-four hours credit for time served. Fine set at $870.50.

Jeremey Demetrie Smith, 25, charged with petit larceny. Case remanded to files.