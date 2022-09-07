Crime Reports: Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Brittany Monique Davis, 32, 2-B Ingram Circle, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Bond set at $750.00.

Arrests — Sunday

Michael Wiley, 58, 914 North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of abusive calls to emergency telephone service. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Jamkea Shenae Fields, 29, 2 Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1, Natchez, on charges of simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm and contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $1,000 on simple assault charge and $795.85 on contempt of court: failure to appear charge.

Reports — Monday

Breaking and entering on Minor Street.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Simple assault on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on Marin Avenue.

Disturbance on Broadway Street.

Theft on Bishop Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Theft on John R. Junkin Drive.

Unwanted subject on Main Street.

Simple assault on East Franklin Street.

False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Shoplifting on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Harassment on North Union Street.

Accident on Bridge.

Threats on Sherwood Drive.

Traffic stop at Duncan Park.

Theft on New Street.

Traffic stop on McNeely Road.

Suspicious activity on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Threats on Lewis Drive.

Shots fired on Marquette Avenue.

Intelligence report on North Rankin Street.

Shoplifting on U.S. 61 North.

Shoplifting on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Oakwood Lane.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Disturbance on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Aldrich Street.

Traffic stop on John A. Quitman Boulevard.

Suspicious activity on Lower Woodville Road.

Reports — Friday

Fraud/false pretense on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Disturbance on Main Street.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on Northgate Road.

Traffic stop on Eastbrook Road.

Accident on North Broadway Street.

Traffic stop on Northgate Road.

Sexual assault/rape on South Canal Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Michael Earl Jackson, 42, Garden Street, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Held on $500.00 bond.

Desmond Miles, 23, Pinemount Road, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Sunday

Clayton G. Myles, 46, Delery Street, New Orleans, La., on charge of DUI – 1st offense (misdemeanor). Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Rex Lambert III, 24, Coventry Road, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Rex Edward Lambert, 56, Lone Cedar Road, Winnsboro, La., arrested on warrant. Held on $500.00 bond.

James Richard Nations, 60, Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1, on charge of simple assault causing bodily injury. Released on $500.00 bond.

Jazmine Nicole Sullivan, 33, Lewis Drive, Natchez, on charge of no license. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Friday

Jameshia Lashai Johnson, 19, Ingram Circle, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault use of a deadly weapon. Held without bond.

Ijose Marie West, 41, Broadmoor Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Released on $100.00 bond.

Reports — Monday

Domestic disturbance on Morgantown Road.

Two thefts on U.S. 61 South.

Disturbance on Brookfield Road.

Hit and run on Morgantown Road.

Disturbance on Fieldview Drive.

Scam on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Property damage on Highland Oaks Drive.

Traffic stop on Cranfield Road.

Traffic stop on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Dog problem on Hall Road.

Accident on Cranfield Road.

Unauthorized use on Roth Hill Road.

Harassment on Mazique Lane.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Kingston Road.

Juvenile problem on Magnolia Avenue.

Disturbance on Ogden Road.

Burglary on Spokane Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Illegal dumping on State Street.

Unwanted subject on Myrtle Drive.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Disturbance on Ingram Circle.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Broadmoor Drive.

False alarm on Horseshoe Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Simple assault on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Welfare concern/check on East Wilderness Road.

Traffic stop on East Wilderness Road.