Hall gives nod to freshman tackle Barnes, ‘he has a lot of potential’

HATTIESBURG — Southern Miss football head coach Will Hall gave a nod to a Fayette native in his pre-game press conference this week. Kyron Barnes, an Adams County Christian School alumni, played his first college football game last week for the Golden Eagles.

Barnes is a freshman and will likely see more action on the road at Miami this weekend. Hall specifically mentioned the freshman offensive lineman along with Calvin McMillian.

“It was good to get them experience and Kyron Barnes played really good. He’s going to be a really good player. He’s got a lot of potential,” Hall said. “Great kid and he played really good. Calvin McMillian is coming along too. I thought Calvin had a great attitude today and really worked hard.”

Barne’s twin brother Kamron did not play a snap last week but he might have a chance this week when Southern Miss kicks off at 11 a.m. on ESPN+. Kyron wears No. 64 and Kamron wears No. 66.

Liberty defeated Southern Miss in a four overtime thriller to open the season last Saturday. Southern Miss now turn their attention to playing the University of Miami in Florida. Hall said the team has brought a lot of energy and “juice” to practice this week.

He saw physicality in drills from the linemen and running backs. Wideouts and tight ends demonstrated great hands. Jay Stanley and Malik [Shorts] and Cam [Cameron Harrell] and Tylan Knight and Daylen Gill stepped up as leaders. He said they are making progress in building the Southern Miss program.

“We’ve pulled this wagon up a really steep mountain and eventually we’re going to get it over and when it’s over, it’s going to roll down really fast,” Hall said. “But that last pull is probably the most difficult, and we’ve got to have everybody on deck pulling that thing right now. I’m just really proud of our kids today—I thought we got better.”