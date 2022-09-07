Weather Forecast: Sept. 8, 2022

NATCHEZ — Cathedral and Adams County Christian School may not be able to meet in softball Thursday night due to weather. Fog will be in the area that morning but should leave by 8 a.m.

Ironically, the game is being made up due to the heavy rains Natchez received two weeks ago. There is a 20 percent chance of rain Thursday night Otherwise, it will be a mostly sunny day with a high around 86. The wind will be North to Northeast whistling by at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday night’s low is 68 with a North Northeast wind of 5 to 10 mph. It will be partly cloudy Thursday night.

The Mississippi River Gauge in Natchez forecasts a drop in the river crest from 17.8 feet to 17.5 feet above gauge zero tomorrow. The River will drop to 17.3 on Friday before rising steadily into the weekend to 18.9 feet above gauge zero.

Sunrise is at 6:46 a.m. and sunset is at 7:20 p.m. tomorrow.