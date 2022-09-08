Feb. 27, 1957 – Aug. 29, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Debra Ann Walker Davis, 65, of Natchez, who died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Natchez will be held Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church with Pastor Barry Thompson officiating.

Burial will follow at the church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required.

Debra was born on Feb. 27, 1957, the daughter of Walter and Lizzie Walker. She was a graduate of South Natchez Adams High School Class of 1975. After graduating, she attended Job Corps and worked for many years as a Dietary Supervisor for Jefferson Davis Memorial Hospital. Debra attended Mt. Olive Baptist Church and Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. Her artistic skills were impeccable as she demonstrated her intrinsic abilities in drawing, painting, and sculpting.

She is preceded in death by her parents, five sisters, and five brothers.

Debra leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Robert Davis; two daughters, Keisha Davis and Christina Davis; six grandchildren, Alexia Brown, Tianna Grant, (twins) James Cephus IV and Jaminyria Cephus, Gianna and Gary Fleming, Jr.; sister, Jessie Walker Robinson; nieces, Jessie Tolbert, Rose Smith, Kathleen “Poochie” Dukes, Juanita Dukes; nephews, James Walker, Charlie Tolbert, Cornelius Tolbert, Richard Robinson, Walter Dukes, Elvert Dukes, Charlie Dukes, Manuel Dukes, and Leroy Dukes, great nephews, great nieces, cousins, and friends.

