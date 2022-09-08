Employee raises break county budget

NATCHEZ — County officials will have to perform major surgery on their budget to move fund balances out of the red and into the black, County Administrator Angie King said during their Tuesday meeting.

The Adams County Board of Supervisors held a budget hearing Tuesday and plans to have a second budget hearing before a final budget is approved on Sept. 15.

The E911 department broke its budget by $350,000 and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office—the county’s largest department—went over budget by $750,000, leaving the county approximately $900,000 in the red, King said.

Email newsletter signup

The expense at the sheriff’s office doesn’t include maintenance on the county jail, which King said is costly in its deteriorating condition. Near the end of Tuesday’s meeting, supervisors unanimously agreed to start a negotiation process with Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office to house inmates at one of its facilities instead.

King said employee raises were partly to blame for the departments going over budget.

Sheriff’s deputies traditionally have a starting pay of $16.01 per hour and jailers have a starting pay of $12.60, but many started and immediately received a 5 percent pay increase when supervisors approved across-the-board pay raises, King said.

“The agreement from the beginning was that everyone would have a starting pay, not start new people coming in with a pay increase. They’d have another starting pay. But everybody has moved everybody up with the raises and now no one in the jail is making $12.60 an hour. We’re in a bad situation. … The budget is busted,” she said.

E911 Director Annette Fells on Tuesday asked supervisors to consider another pay increase for dispatchers in the upcoming budget, which would bring their pay up to $15 per hour. Fells said this would make her department competitive with what dispatchers in surrounding areas make.

King said E911 has always carried a negative balance in its budget because, while providing a necessary service to the community, E911 doesn’t earn money.

In March, supervisors approved a $1 per month levy on all phone carriers, including cell phones and voice-over-Internet phones, to support E911 services. The funds collected from this would help but will not be enough to fill the budget gap, King said.

Board President Wes Middleton said the board only has two options, cut the budget or raise taxes—which he added wouldn’t be fair to taxpayers who are already struggling in this economy.

“You want raises, you want a new dispatch office and you want a new jail but where’s the money coming from?” he said.

In other matters during Tuesday’s meeting of the Adams County Board of Supervisors, the board: