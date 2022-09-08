Sept. 17, 1952 – Sept. 7, 2022

VIDALIA – Services for Gearldine Jackson, 69, of Natchez, MS who died on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at her residence will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Young’s Chapel Baptist Church, 122 Wilson Street in Vidalia, LA, with Jarrod Bottley Officiating, burial to follow at Mount Plain Baptist Church New Cemetery on Liberty Road under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons’ Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Robert D. Mackel and Son’s Funeral Home from noon until 2 p.m.

Social distancing and masks will be enforced at all times.