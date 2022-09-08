Jan. 18, 1921 -Sept. 06, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for Grace Marie Mashon Thompson, 101, years old of Natchez, who died Sept. 6, 2022, at home surrounded by her family, will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 10, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Natchez with Dr. Douglas Broome officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home in Natchez.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to service time at 11 a.m. on Sept. 10, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Natchez.

Mrs. Grace Mashon Thompson was born on Jan. 18, 1921, in Independence, Louisiana, the daughter of Wilson and Mary Glass Mashon.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Thompson; her parents; five brothers, and five sisters.

Grace was a devoted Christian and loved her church family at First Baptist where she was an active member for over 60 years.

Grace knew no stranger, her kindness and love showed in many friends and family she adored. Although she is not physically with us anymore, she has left her presence in the hearts of many and for that, she will never be forgotten. We ask that you remember her through her acts of kindness toward others in need. Her family remains grateful for your thoughts, prayers, and love during this difficult transition.

Grace retired from Sears as a correspondent secretary with over 25 years of service. She was active in many civic organizations. Her avid pastime was playing bridge with her friends.

Survivors include two daughters and their husbands, Edith Thompson Chauvin and husband, Larry, Vidalia, Louisiana; Gwendolyn Thompson Brent and the late John Brent, Meridian, Mississippi; five grandchildren, Kimberly Chauvin Graves and husband, Ted, Ferriday, Louisiana; Lawrence Chauvin and wife, Holly, Vidalia, Louisiana; Cassie Brent, Wes Brent and wife, Kim, Lance Brent and wife, Jennifer all of Meridian, Mississippi; ten great-grandchildren, Amanda Grace Frank, Cade Hoge, Lauren Hoge, Allison Grace Chauvin, Mallory Price, Sydney Rice, Bayleigh Brent, Madison Brent, Wesley Brent, and Olivia Grace Brent.; two great-great-grandchildren, Barrett Tyler Frank and Bishop Rice and a number of nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved.

Pallbearers will be family: Lawrence Chauvin Jr., Cade Hoge, Wesley Brent, Henry Frank, Doug Clark, and Hulen Mashon.

Honorary pallbearers will be Lynwood Easterling, Charles Gilbert, Glen Harrison, Bill Jones, Jerry Geter, Jerry Holloway, Kyle Rice, Ben Price, Lance Brent, Wes Brent, and Ted Graves.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com