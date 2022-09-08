Nov. 13, 1934 – Sept. 5, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Louise Rushing Buckles (Cox), 87, of Natchez, MS, who died Sept. 5, 2022, at her residence in Natchez will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at the Springfield Baptist Church Natchez, MS, with Rev. Michael Townsend officiating, burial will take place immediately following at the church cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Springfield Baptist Church Natchez from 6 until 8 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at the church from 12 p.m. until service time.

Louise was born on Nov. 13, 1934, to Willie Rushing and Willie Juanita Burr Rushing in McCall Creek, MS.

Louise “Granny Lou” was a member of Springfield Baptist Church, Director of WMU, Sunday School Teacher, and Vacation Bible School Director.

Louise “Granny Lou” was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Willie Juanita Burr Rushing; husband, Leon Cox; one daughter, Juanita Joe Guice; two sons, Richard Allen Cox and Tony Leon Cox, Jr.; four sisters, Carece Cox, Margie Cole, Susie Boles, and Nancy Rushing.

Louise “Granny Lou” leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Cathy Warren and husband, Robert, and Jodette Stevens and husband, Charlie; two sons, Ralph Cox, and wife, Dianne and Johnny Guice; two sisters, Dianne Rushing and Elaine Davis; special Pastor friend, Michael Townsend; eleven grandchildren; thirty-four great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Pallbearers are Robert Warren, Charlie Stevens, Ashley Cox, Josh Warren, Wesley Warren, Eric Warren, Johnny Guice, and Lee Cox.

Honorary Pallbearers are Griff Toney, Woody Walters, Clarence Jones, T. J. Bailey, Ray Simpson, Blaine Patterson, Josh Warren, Jordan Warren, Zack Warren, Tony Cox, Skylar Cox, Zach Cox, Kolby Cox, Will Cox, and Trip Watson.