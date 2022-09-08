Robert J. Foley, Sr.

June 27, 1928 – Sept. 05, 2022

Services for Robert J. “Bob” Foley, Sr., 94, of Natchez who died Monday, Sept. 05, 2022, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 09, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Joseph Xavier officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 09, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Mr. Foley was born June 27, 1928, the son of John J. Foley, Sr. and Helen Marie Gramza Foley.

Bob was a member of the Oil and Gas industry in the Miss-Lou area from 1962-1992, doing business as Foley Oil Properties.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert J. Foley and Helen Marie Gramza Foley; brothers, John J. Foley, and Edward J. Foley; sisters, Helen M. Foley and Frances M. Foley, and son Robert J. Foley, Jr.

Survivors include his wife, of 68 years, Rose Mary; three children, Susan Moore and husband, John, of Starkville, MS, Glenn Foley of Natchez, MS, and Rose Mary Weadock and husband, Ashley of Natchez.

Mr. Foley was also survived by nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.