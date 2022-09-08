Stevanie Royall Anderson

May 21, 1999 – Aug. 19, 2022

NATCHEZ — Stevanie Rakiyah “Kiyah” Royall Anderson, 23, of Fort Irwin, California. She was born on May 21, 1999, to Ruth Royall Miller and Steven Royall. Stevanie died on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home in Natchez, and on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, from 10 a.m. until service time. The Funeral Service will be on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Marshall Funeral Home with Rev. Alexander Gaston-Eulogy.

Burial will follow at Leesdale Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home – Natchez Location. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.