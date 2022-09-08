Susie Lee Gaines

Published 9:59 am Thursday, September 8, 2022

By Staff Reports

FAYETTE – Services for Susie Lee Gaines, 82, of Fayette, MS who died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Merit Health Central in Jackson, MS will be at Poplar Hill AME Church in Fayette, MS on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Rev. E Charles Cotton officiating.  Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

Visitation will be on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, from 3 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

