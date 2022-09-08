March 14, 1973 – Aug. 28, 2022

CROSBY – Funeral services for Walter J. Jones, 49, of Crosby, MS, who passed away on Aug. 28, 2022, at his residence, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Union Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with Myra Brentley Bryant officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Visitation services will be held from 9 a.m. until service time at the church on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Walter J. Jones was born on March 14, 1973, in Garden City, MS, to John Roy Hunt, Sr., and Juanita Jones.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Roy Hunt, Jr.

Walter leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Sheletha Jones; children, Jamia Jones, Malik Bentley, Meshaunda Bentley, and Michaela (DaLarren) Bentley-White; mother, Juanita Jones; siblings, Gladys Jones, Joseph Jones, and Stephanie (Otis Jr.) Pinder; grandchildren, Khalil Smith, London Bentley, Kayden Bentley, DaLarren White, Jr., and Ahrayia White; and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends.