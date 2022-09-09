April 12, 1961 – Aug. 27, 2022

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Ike Washington III, who died Saturday, August 27, 2022, in Vicksburg will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 3 p.m. at St. James Baptist Church in Ferriday with Bishop Justin Conner officiating.

Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 2 p.m. until the time of service at church. Masks are required.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com