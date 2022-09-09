Jury begins deliberations in murder trial of 4-year-old

Published 4:53 pm Friday, September 9, 2022

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ ­— At 4:25 p.m., an Adams County jury began deliberating the fate of James Christopher Anderson, 27, accused with capital murder in the death of 4-year-old Armani Hill.

Anderson is also accused of felony child abuse, severely injuring Armani’s sister, 3-year-old Lailah Hill.

Anderson took the stand in his own defense, saying the children’s mother, LaKeshia Jones, was the one who abused the children.

Jones, 28, was indicted on two counts of child neglect. Her case will be tried in the same Adams County Courtroom beginning Sept. 21.

This story will be updated as soon as jurors reach a verdict.

