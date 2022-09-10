NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Loretta Roubaud Ellis of Vidalia were held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Natchez, Ms. with Reverend Brother Steven C. McDonald officiating.

Loretta was born on September 5, 1938 in Port Barre, Louisiana and went to be with her Lord

on Friday, August 19, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was 83 years old.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Randolph Ernest Roubaud and Tressie Clark Roubaud Carter,

younger brother Randy Roubaud, and brother-in-law James N. Ogden Jr.

She leaves behind her four daughters, Donna Ellis Duhon and husband Raymond;Diane Ellis Hammett (Dee Dee) and husband Clay; Wanda Ellen Ellis, and Susan Elaine Ellis; grandsons, Bryant O’Dare Hammett II “Boh” and Albert Clayton Hammett Jr.(Bert); sister and prayer partner Sharon Rouband Ogden; nieces, Denise Ogden Nelson and Elise Ogden McKinney.

Special thanks go to the caregivers Landmark South and

Life Source Hospice of Baton Rouge.

Memorials may be sent to Vidalia United Methodist Church, Pleasant Acre Day School, or charity of your choice.