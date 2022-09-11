Crime Reports: Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Quiero P. Johnson, 35, 106 Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1, Natchez, on charge of simple assault: attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. No bond set.

Fredick Keyshawn Redden, 30, 137 Lewis Drive, Natchez, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Intoxicated driver/subject on North Union Street.

Reports — Thursday

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Theft on Homochitto Street.

Theft on Lewis Drive.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Maple Street.

Traffic stop on Linton Avenue.

Disturbance on Elm Street.

Theft on Marin Avenue.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Loud noise/music on Gayosa Avenue.

Reports — Wednesday

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Cherokee Street.

Welfare concern/check on Devereux Drive.

Illegal dumping on Eastwood road.

Accident on Melrose Avenue.

Traffic stop on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on North Pearl Street.

Sexual assault/rape on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Main Street.

Accident on Aldrich Street.

Suspicious activity on Primrose Lane.

Theft on South Canal Street.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on North Shields Lane.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Threats on Dumas Drive.

Intelligence report on John R. Junkin Drive.

Four traffic stops on Madison Street.

Intelligence report on Dumas Drive.

Two traffic stops on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Maple Street.

Traffic stop on Oak Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Ashley Denise Bennett, 31, Campbell Road, Natchez, on charge of no driver’s license. Released on $247.50 bond.

John McCready, 43, John Glenn Avenue, Natchez, on charge of trespassing. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Daniel Alton Holmes, 50, Knotts Road, Natchez, on charge of willful trespass. Held on $500.00 bond.

Brian Issac, 29, Otis Redding Drive, Natchez, on charge of trespassing. Released on $500.00 bond.

Devonte Williams, 29, Oak Hill Street, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released without bond.

Reports — Friday

Warrant/affidavit on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Domestic disturbance on Lagrange Road.

Intelligence report on Lagrange Road.

Reports — Thursday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Petit larceny on James Brown Avenue.

Harassment on Steam Plant Road.

Sexual assault/rape on Hobo Forks Road.

Threats on Longmire Road.

Grand larceny on Quitman Road.

Grand larceny on Old Meadow Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Disturbance on Greenfield Road.

Traffic stop on Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Wednesday

Civil matter on Magnolia Bluffs Road.

Missing person on Mississippi State Highway 553.

Dog problem on Morgantown Road.

Dog problem on Magnolia Avenue.

Property damage on Fairway Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on James Brown Avenue.

Animal cruelty on Parsons Road.

Trespassing on Knotts Road.

Juvenile problem on Greenfield Road.

Threats on Tubman Circle.

Traffic stop on Greenfield Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Jason Ellis, 45, 2621 Boggy Bayou Road, Jonesville, domestic abuse, aggravated assault, home invasion. No bond set.

Kerstin Calhoun, 23, 266 Louisiana Highway 3202 Monterey, probation and parole violation. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stops on US 84.

Alarms on US 84.

Reports — Thursday

Threats on Carter Street.

Phone harassment on Carter Street.

Juvenile pornography on Carter Street

Unwanted person on Louisiana Highway 129

Disturbance on Smith Lane.

Theft on Woodland Avenue.

Theft on Townsend Lane.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Alarms on US 84.