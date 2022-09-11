It’s Fall, y’all: Enjoy a fun game day treat

By Jennie Guido

I know, it’s still hot out there; and the idea of a sweater makes me sweaty at my air-conditioned desk. But I’m on a fall kick at my house with pumpkin pie scents, pumpkin pillows on the sofa, and fall decor appearing on the front porch.

Now, this recipe is one for fall and is the quintessential Guido concoction. Mom makes it by the gallon bucket full and keeps jars of it in the kitchen, by my Dad’s recliner, and in the car. It’s a snack that’s good any time of day! (However, I usually try to fish out all of the pecans, which usually leads to a mad Paul Guido.)

Email newsletter signup

Growing up, when this smell filled the house, you knew that summer was over and fall

had arrived. Now, when I walk up to the back door and can smell this aroma seeping through, I feel all warm and fuzzy inside. It’s just a simple trail mix; but my God, it’s absolute perfection.

Do-Dads

1 box each rice, wheat, and corn Chex cereal

½ bag pretzels

1 box Cheez-Its

1 bag oyster crackers

1 jar unsalted peanuts

1 jar cashews

4 cups pecan halves

4 cups almonds, unseasoned

1 ½ sticks butter

2 tablespoons garlic powder

1 cup Worcestershire sauce

Tabasco to taste

¼ cup lemon juice

Put all dry ingredients in a large container, and mix well. In a saucepan, melt the butter, and add the seasonings, tabasco, Worcestershire sauce, and lemon juice. Using a one-gallon plastic bag, fill the bag half full with the dry mix. Drizzle ¼ cup of the butter mixture into the bag, seal the bag, and toss to coat the cereal mix. Spread onto a greased cookie sheet, and bake at 300 degrees for thirty minutes (or until the mixture appears dry). Spread in a larger pan to cool before storing in airtight containers or large plastic bags.