Natchez Firefighters remember fallen brothers and sisters who were victims of 9/11

NATCHEZ — Beginning at Fire Station 1 at the corner of Main and Martin Luther King Jr. streets, firefighters from the Natchez Fire Department began their solemn walk to the Natchez bluff, a tribute to firefighters and other first responders who lost their lives 21 years ago Sunday morning.

On Sept. 11, 2001, the world changed forever, when terrorists flew jet airplanes into the Twin Towers in New York, as well as crashed a plane into the Pentagon. Another plane, United Airlines Flight 93, thought to be headed for the White House, crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, when passengers overtook terrorist hijackers onboard.

Firefighters and first responders from all over the country and world traveled to New York City to aid in the recovery effort there.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officers from the Natchez Police Department escorted the firefighters Sunday morning on their walk to the river.

Once on the bluff, firefighters gathered in a semi-circle near the bandstand. Natchez Fire Chief Robert Arrington spoke about the sacrifices of those brave men and women who lost their lives 21 years ago, and thanked Natchez firefighters and other Natchez first responders.

“Everyone of these men and women and heroes in my book. They put their lives on the line every single day,” Arrington said.

He thanked his firefighters for putting the tribute together, saying it was their idea and their work to make it happen.