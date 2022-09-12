Agents cite 10 adults for migratory bird violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited 10 subjects for migratory game bird violations in Rapides and Avoyelles parishes on Sept. 3.

This law enforcement activity should serve as a reminder to the hunting public that baiting migratory birds and taking them over bait is illegal. It does not matter if it is ducks, doves or geese.

Agents cited Barry Mercer, 45, of Pineville, Kade Williams, 24, of Deville, Hunter Lavespere, 18, of Pineville, David Laprarie, 31, of Pineville, Frank Driscoll 51, of Pineville, Tommy Lavespere 45, of Pineville, and Tamara Lavespere 51, of Pineville, all for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area in Rapides Parish.

Agents also cited Driscoll for hunting without a resident hunting license. Agents also cited Lavespere for aiding and abetting others to take migratory game birds over bait and placing bait for the taking of migratory game birds.

In Avoyelles Parish, agents cited Nickolas Hines, 25, of St. Gabriel, and Christian Hines, 20, of Bunkie, for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area.

Agents were working near the Kolin community in Rapides Parish when they observed the subjects along with several juveniles actively dove hunting on a field that was previously documented as a baited area. Agents seized 46 doves associated with this case.

In Avoyelles Parish, agents were working near the Effie community when they observed the subjects actively dove hunting on a field that was previously documented as a baited area. Agents seized three doves associated with this case.

All migratory game bird baiting cases are filed with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecution in Federal Court. Hunting without a hunting license carries up to a $50 fine.

Agents involved in the case are Lt. John Volentine, Sgt. James Bruce, Sgt. Derek Ware, Corporal Doug Anderson, Corporal Kenny Robertson, Corporal Jeremy Fletcher, and Senior Agent Ryan Durand.