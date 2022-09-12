Braves release 2022 Men’s Basketball Schedule

LORMAN, Miss. – The Alcorn State men’s basketball team will begin the 2022-23 regular season on the road, but in the “Magnolia State” on Monday, November 7, as the Braves open up against Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi. The entirety of the 2022-23 schedule was unveiled Thurs., Sept. 8, in conjunction with Director of Athletics Raynoid Dedeaux and Men’s Basketball Head Coach Landon Bussie .

During the 2021-22 Braves Men’s Basketball season, Alcorn State captured its first regular season title in 20 years, officially lifting the trophy at the Davey L. Whitney Complex upon defeating Arkansas-Pine Bluff to conclude the home season. The Braves look to defend their league title with 13 consecutive games away from the Lorman, Mississippi campus to begin the campaign.

After opening at Ole Miss, the Braves travel to Wichita State (Nov. 12) and Stephen F. Austin (Nov. 15). The Thanksgiving holiday will see the Purple and Gold participate in the UTEP MTE Classic in El Paso, Texas. Once there, the Braves will play host UTEP (Nov. 22), before quickly turning their attention to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Nov. 23) and Cal State Bakersfield (Nov. 25).

Alcorn wraps up the month of November with two games away to Arizona State (Nov. 27) and Grand Canyon (Nov. 29).

The Braves play five games in the month of December, including opening the month at Southeastern Conference (SEC) opponent Tennessee (Dec. 4). A trip to Southern Illinois (Dec. 10) is followed by matchups at Seattle (Dec. 18) and Dayton (Dec. 20) in quick succession before breaking for the winter holidays. Alcorn finishes up the month at Minnesota (Dec. 29) out of the Big 10 Conference.

The defense of Alcorn’s SWAC regular season crown unfastens the 2023 calendar year, as the Braves finally enjoy a home game against in-state foe Jackson State (Jan. 2), followed by visits from both Alabama SWAC opponents in the form of Alabama A&M (Jan. 7) and Alabama State (Jan. 9).

Alcorn once again hits the road on Jan. 14, as the Braves travel to last year’s defending NCAA Tournament participant – Texas Southern. The Braves remain in the “Lone Star State” to face Prairie View A&M (Jan. 16) two nights later.

SWAC newcomers Florida A&M (Jan. 21) and Bethune-Cookman (Jan. 23) visit the Davey L. Whitney Complex, before the Braves venture back on the road across the southern border into Louisiana to face-off against Southern (Jan. 28) and Grambling State (Jan. 30), respectively.

A busy crunch time in February opens with back-to-back home games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Feb. 4) and Mississippi Valley State (Feb. 6). A trip to the “Sunshine State” of Florida follows that up with the return trips to Bethune-Cookman (Feb. 11) and Florida A&M (Feb. 13). The return trip to Jackson State occurs on February 18.

Prairie View A&M (Feb. 25) and Texas Southern (Feb. 27) wrap-up the month of February as opposition for the Purple and Gold.

The Braves close the regular season portion of the schedule when traveling to Mississippi Valley State (March 2) and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (March 4), respectfully.

The 2022-23 SWAC Men’s Basketball Tournament takes place March 8-11, in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Braves ended last season with a record of 17-17 (14-4 SWAC), advancing to the postseason with an automatic berth in the National Invitational Tournament (NIT). Along the way, Alcorn State racked up wins in 10 of 11 games entering into the SWAC Tournament final.

The Braves traveled to Texas A&M for the opening round of the NIT, eventually falling to the Aggies. Additionally, the 17 wins collected on the campaign was the most for the program since the 2016-17 season where the Braves won 18 games under former coach Montez Robinson.

Meanwhile, the 14 conference wins represented the most league victories for Alcorn State since the 2001-02 campaign, when the Braves amassed 16 SWAC wins under legendary head coach Davey L. Whitney, going on to claim the league’s regular season title that same year.

Follow Alcorn State Men’s Basketball on Twitter (@Alcorn_St_MBB) for all of the latest news and updates. For all Alcorn State Athletics news, follow us on Twitter (@BravesSports), Instagram (@AlcornSports) and YouTube (Alcorn State Sports).