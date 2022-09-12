City expected to approve FYE 2023 budget at Tuesday meeting

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen are expected to continue discussion on the city’s proposed FYE 2023 budget at its meeting Tuesday at 11 a.m.

The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers at 115 S. Pearl St, Natchez.

In fact, City Clerk Megan McKenzie is expected to ask for approval of the budget, which has been the topic of a work session with the mayor and aldermen and a public hearing, both held Sept. 6.

In other business, the mayor and aldermen:

• will discuss and consider approving a joint order by the city and Adams County to improve and repair Morgantown Road.

• are expected to approve resolutions for the sale of bonds for $2.1 million in capital improvement project bonds and $6 million in road and bridge project bonds.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson is expected to provide:

• an update on FEMA reimbursements due to the city for cleanup of the 2021 ice storm.

• an update on bond projects for streets.

• an update on city/county E-911 dispatch.

• proposed improvements for lighting in city neighborhoods.

• an update on animal control issues.

The meeting is expected to end with the aldermen going into an executive session to discuss personnel issues and pending litigation.