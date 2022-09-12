Sept. 5, 1938 – Aug. 19, 2022

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Loretta Roubaud Ellis of Vidalia were held Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Natchez, MS with Rev. Brother Steven C. McDonald officiating.

Loretta was born on Sept. 5, 1938, in Port Barre, Louisiana, and went to be with her Lord

on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was 83 years old.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Randolph Ernest Roubaud and Tressie Clark Roubaud Carter; a younger brother, Randy Roubaud, and brother-in-law, James N. Ogden Jr.

She leaves behind her four daughters, Donna Ellis Duhon and husband, Raymond, Diane Ellis Hammett (Dee Dee) and husband, Clay, Wanda Ellen Ellis, and Susan Elaine Ellis; grandsons, Bryant O’Dare Hammett, II “Boh” and Albert Clayton Hammett, Jr.(Bert); sister and prayer partner, Sharon Rouband Ogden and nieces, Denise Ogden Nelson and Elise Ogden McKinney.

Special thanks go to the caregivers’ Landmark South and Life Source Hospice of Baton Rouge.

Memorials may be sent to Vidalia United Methodist Church, Pleasant Acre Day School, or a charity of your choice.