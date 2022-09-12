MDWFP Commissioners to discuss WMA draw hunts, supplemental feeding in September meeting

SARDIS — Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks will meet on Sept. 13, 2022 at Mclvor Shooting Range in Sardis. The meeting will start at 10 a.m. and there will not be an educational session.

At August’s meeting in Jackson, four men presented public comments with a proposal for senior WMA draw hunts. Commissioner Bill Cossar directed the Wildlife Bureau to develop a list of dates for senior WMA Draw hunts. Russ Walsh, chief of staff, will provide information on proposed 2022 to 2023 Senior Adult WMA Draw Hunts at the meeting on Sept. 13.

Additionally on the agenda, Christopher Winter will provide public comment regarding supplemental feeding during turkey season. Jason Thompson, License and Boat Registration Division Director, will provide an update on license sales.

Andre Hollis, director of parks, will provide an update on MDWFP’s parks. Chief of Law Enforcement Jerry Carter will give an update on enforcement in the state and license reinstatement requests for five men.

Jeremy Cockrell, Mendenhall

Taylor Woodcock, Christian

Kyle Roberts, Gulfport

John Campbell, Hickory

Jamie Brassfield, Houston

People interested in tuning into the meeting can do so via a live audio/video stream. This link will be provided on the MDWFP website 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting and is available on YouTube.