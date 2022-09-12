Pets of the week: Meet Smokey, Sofie and Kaylee

You cannot find a sweeter boy than Smokey, left photo. He is an absolute sweetheart and is so loving. He is so tired of being kenneled up at the Concordia PAWS shelter and desperately needs a fenced in area big enough that he can run around in. He has been through so much! Please come see if you are that loving person or family who falls in love with Smokey and gives him that home he needs. Come visit Chief at Concordia PAWS shelter. A fenced yard is a must to keep his safe. Visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at 1212 First St., Ferriday. A play lot is available for a meet and greet.

This is Kaylee, middle photo. She was brought to the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society shelter as a stray. Kaylee is about 5 months old. She is very sweet, lovable and ready for a new furever home.

At right is Sofie. She was also brought to the Humane Society as a stray. Sofie is about 2 years old. She is good on a leash, very friendly is desperately awaiting for a new family to adopt her. Come see Kaylee and Sofie at the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road, is open for visitation Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001. (Submitted photos)