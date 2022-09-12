Sept. 3, 1930 – Sept. 11, 2022

Graveside services for Sarah Joan Templeton Delaney, 92, of Vidalia, LA will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m.

Joan was born on Wednesday, Sept. 03, 1930, in Bude, MS, and passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Natchez, MS.

She is reunited with her husband, Billy Derwood Delaney; parents, Thomas Benjamin Templeton and Albertine McManus Templeton; and brothers, Ted and Jack Templeton.

Joan leaves behind her daughter, Pattye D. Wallace of Vidalia, LA; son, Kevin Delaney of Vidalia, LA; daughter, Karen D. Fuselier and her husband, Carl of Little Rock, AR; six grandsons, Jeremy Wallace and his wife, Mia of Vidalia, LA, Joshua Wallace and his wife, Lindsey of Brookhaven, MS, Eric Fuselier and his wife, Angela of Garfield, AR, Blake Fuselier and his wife, Jessica of Los Angeles, CA, Adam Delaney and his wife, Brittany of Natchez, MS, and Brian Delaney of New York City, NY; seven great-grandchildren, Mallory, Gabe, Ella, and Cole Wallace, Colt Delaney, Arrow Fuselier, and Silas Hacker; sister, Sue Weeks of Clayton, LA; special niece, Susan Stafford; and host of nieces, nephews, and family.

Those honoring Joan as pallbearers will be her grandsons: Jeremy, Joshua, Eric, Blake, Adam, and Brian.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in memory of Mrs. Joan.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.