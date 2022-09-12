Suicide victims remembered Saturday at Bridge of Sighs

NATCHEZ — A small group of people gathered Saturday at dusk on the Natchez Bluff at the Bridge of Sighs to remember their loved ones who died by suicide.

John Grady Burns, founder and member of the board of directors of Y’all Means All, said the group has been gathering on Sept. 10, which is Suicide Prevention Day, since 2019, when Y’all Means All was formed.

“We just ask the people bring a candle and meeting at dusk and to light the candle while remembering their loved one,” he said. “We did have a small group of people who did come this year.”

One woman brought and lit a wish lantern for her son, Burns said. No names were exchanged during the event.

“We thanked people for coming and shared information about 988. Just like calling 911, anyone have mental issues can call 988 and will automatically be connected to a qualified therapist as quickly as possible,” he said.

“They try to make sure the therapist is in your area, but that’s not always possible. But anyone needing help will get that help. All telephone carriers must participate and honor the 988 system,” Burns said. “We are really trying to get the word out.”

On Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8 to 10 a.m., Y’all Means All members and others will participate in the NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Four Rivers Walk, which is one of its fundraisers. The event will begin at the bandstand on the Bluff in Natchez.

For more information or to participate, please see www.namiwalks.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=1291