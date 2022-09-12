Weather Forecast: September 13, 2022

NATCHEZ — It feels like fall is finally arrived Monday but the forecast indicates it is more than likely a false fall.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer than Monday with a high of 84 and drops down to a low of 57. The wind is forecast to be NE 5-10 mph and will stay that way most of the week. By Thursday the high will return to the 90s.

Natchez received trace amounts of rain, essentially .01 inches of precipitation, to bring the month to date total to 1.55. This year Natchez has seen 54.84 inches of rain. There is no threat of rain in the forecast so this might be a good week to enjoy a night by the campfire.

According to the Mississippi River gauge in Natchez, the river is slowly rising from 18.2 feet to 18.6 feet above gauge zero. It will crest on Friday at 19.9 feet above gauge zero before falling down to 19.6 feet above gauge zero.

Sunrise is at 6:49 and sunset is at 7:14 p.m.