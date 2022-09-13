BEST OF MISS-LOU: Winners announced during annual awards celebration
Published 11:47 pm Tuesday, September 13, 2022
NATCHEZ — The Best in the Miss-Lou, including barbers, doctors, caterers, photographers, mechanics, restaurants, retailers and more received their due recognition on Tuesday evening at The Natchez Democrat’s annual Best of Miss-Lou 2022 awards.
This event uses online voting for locals to pick their favorite businesses and people serving their community and therefore sets a high bar in the competition.
This year’s competition included nearly 43,000 nominations and more than 90,000 votes, The Democrat Publisher Kevin Warren said. Of these, just over 200 winners were chosen by community voters in various categories. All who were nominated were invited to the awards celebration on Tuesday night inside the Natchez Convention Center and hundreds attended.
Some took home awards in multiple categories.
Justin Gregg, DVM, and his staff at Gregg Veterinary Hospital swept the pet care categories.
For others, a little bit of recognition was all it took to bring a smile.
“It feels wonderful,” said Paula Morris of winning an award for Best Bank Manager. “I was most definitely surprised.”
Here is a complete list of the winners in The Natchez Democrat’s Best of Miss-Lou 2022 Awards:
Best of Automotive
Auto Dealer New: Performance Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
Auto Dealer Pre-Owned: Performance Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
Auto Dealer Service Department: Performance Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
Auto Salesperson: Jerry McJimsey
Automotive / Truck / 4×4 Accessories: McDonald Collision
Body Shop: McDonald Collision
Brake Job: Arthur’s Tires
Car Wash: B&J Car Details
Finance Manager: Shaun McDonald
Gas Station: Go Mart
Glass/Windshield Repair: Cutting Edge Glass
Oil Change: Arthur’s Tires
Powersports Dealer: Great River Honda
Sales Manager : Cass Butler
Sales Manager: Kyle Holzhaub
Service Department: Pro Automotive Specialists
Service Manager: Bryan Mudd
Technician (Mechanic): Josh McDonald
Tire Shop: Arthur’s Tires
Towing Service: McDonald Collision
Window Tint: Benji Credle
Favorite Locals
Barber: Kayce Hinson
Bartender: Kevin Graham
Beautician/Hair Stylist : Kayce Hinson
Charitable Organization Leader: Marcus Archer
Chef: Jonathan Borum
Coach (Private Schools): Coach David King
Coach (Public Schools): Coach Jeannie Crnkovic
Firefighter: Battalion Chief Tim Vanier
Judge: Walt Brown
Local Author: Greg Iles
Local Politician: Sheriff David Hedrick
Local Social Media Influencer: Ronnie Calhoun
Police Officer: Captain Craig Godbold
Principal: Whest Shirley
Server: Belinda Faust
Sheriff Deputy: Lee Best
Teacher (Elementary): Torri Webber
Teacher (High School): Jennifer Rutland
Best Food and Drink
Appetizers: Duck’s Nest II
Bakery: The Donut Shop
Bar: 100 Main Spirits & Eatery
BBQ: Pig Out Inn Barbecue
Beer Selection: Natchez Brewing Company
Best Kept Secret: Restore Health and Wellness
Best Service: Little Tokyo
Biscuits: Biscuits & Blues
Breakfast: The Donut shop
Brunch: The Little Easy
Burger: The Camp
Catering: Moo’s Barn and Grill
Chicken Tenders: County Pie
Chinese Food: Planet Thai
Cocktails: Roux 61
Coffee: Natchez Coffee Co
Coldest Beer: CR’S
Crawfish: C & M Crawfish
Deli: Soda Pops
Dessert: Mammy’s Cupboard
Fast Food: The Malt Shop
French Fries: McDonald’s
Fried Chicken: Popeye’s
Friendliest Service: Little Tokyo
Gas Station Food: Go Mart
Gumbo: Ducks Nest II
Healthy Dining: Nutrition 61
Ice Cream: Malt Shop
Italian Restaurant: Pearl Street Pasta
Margarita: Fat Mama’s Tamales
Mexican Restaurant: La Parrilla
Milkshake: Malt Shop
New Restaurant: Brandin Iron
Pizza: County Pie
Plate Lunch: Southside Market
Po-Boy: Roux 61
Queso: La Fiesta Grande Restaurante
Seafood Restaurant: Roux 61
Steak/Steak Night: Duck’s Nest II
Sushi: Little Tokyo
Sweet Tea: Mammy’s
Tacos: The Camp
Takeout: County Pie
Wine/Spirits Selection : Spirits of Natchez
Wings: County Pie
Best Healthcare and Fitness
Assisted Living Facility: BeeHive Homes of Natchez
Dentist: Dr. Jarrod Gregg
Doctor: Dr. Kellen Jex
Health & Fitness Club: Natchez Total Fitness
Home Health Care: Intensive Home Healthcare
Hospital: Trinity Medical Center
Manicure/Pedicure: VIP Nails
Nurse: Lexi Christian
Nutrition Shop : Nutrition 61
Optometrist: Bridgett Milliken
Pediatrician: Dr. Jennifer Russ
Pharmacist: George Book
Pharmacy: Book’s Pharmacy
Physical Therapist: Summer Milliken Thompson
Physical Therapy/Rehab: Key Rehab Associates
Sports/Orthopedic Rehab: Miss-Lou Physical Therapy
Urgent Care: SouthStar Urgent Care
Womens’ Healthcare: Dr. Frank Guedon
Best Home and Garden
Antique Store: Riva Chic
Appliance Repair: Hefley’s Refrigeration & Appliance
Appliance Store: Brakenridge Furniture
Concrete Repair/Installation: J & J Flooring and Natural Stone
Electrical Services Company: Thorpe Sheet Metal, Inc
Flooring Store: J & J Flooring and Natural Stone
Furniture Store: Weeks Warehouse Furniture
Hardware Store: Home Hardware Center
Hardwood Floors: J & J Flooring and Natural Stone
Home Décor Store: Riva Chic
Home Remodeling: J & J Flooring and Natural Stone
HVAC Company: Thorpe Sheet Metal Inc
Landscaper/Landscaping Company: Upton’s Lawn and Landscape
Mattress Store: Weeks Warehouse Furniture
Mowing Service: Richard McKinney
Outdoor Living: J & J Flooring and Natural Stone
Pest Control: Bug Buster’s Pest Control
Plumber/Plumbing Company: Thorpe Sheet Metal Inc
Real Estate Firm: Paul Green & Associates Realtors
Tile/Stone Countertop Shop: J & J Flooring and Natural Stone
Best Pet Care
Animal Hospital: Gregg Veterinary Hospital
Dental Care: Gregg Veterinary Hospital
Emergency Services: Gregg Veterinary Hospital
Groomer: Morgan Leigh
Pet Boarding: The Barkley Pet Hotel and Spa
Pet Surgery: Gregg Veterinary Hospital
Veterinarian: Dr. Justin Gregg
Best Professional Services
Accounting Firm: Silas Simmons LLP
Bank: United Mississippi Bank
Charitable Organization: Natchez-Adams County Humane Society
Construction Company: Huber’s Construction Co Inc
Customer Service (Large Business): McDonald Collision
Customer Service (Small Business): Stuart Heflin
Financial Planning: Forrest Johnson
Funeral Home: Young’s Funeral Home
Insurance Agency: Jordan Farmer State Farm Agency
Investing: Forrest Johnson
Law Firm/Office: Lipsey Law
Mortgage Company: UMB
New Business: Cooley & Co
New Business: Restore Health and Wellness
Private School: Cathedral High School
Public School: Natchez Early College
Tax Preparation Services: Silas Simmons LLP
Best Professionals
Accountant: Will Christian
Attorney: Grayson Lewis
Bank Manager: Paula Morris
Business Lunch: Pearl Street Pasta
Electrician: Boo Brumfield
Financial Planner: Forrest Johnson
HVAC Technician: Jonathan Thorpe
Insurance Agent: Jordan Farmer
Loan Officer (Commercial): Matthew Hall
Loan Officer (Home): Matthew Hall
Minority Owned Business (Owner): Planet Thailand
Photographer: Taylor Cooley
Plumber: Kelly Spears
Real Estate Agent: Janice Easom
Teller: Heather Burr
Wealth Advisor: Forrest Johnson
Woman Owned Business: Taylor Cooley Photography
Best Shopping and Entertainment
Bed & Breakfast: Dunleith Historic Inn
Best Boutique: Generation Lee Boutique
Children’s Clothing Store: One of A Kind
Consignment Store: Bless This Mess
Convenience Store: Go Mart
Dance Studio: Middleton School of Dance
Date Night Location: Pearl Street Pasta
Daycare: Hansel and Gretel Daycare
Eyeglass Store: Miss-Lou Eye Care
Florist: Jeffery’s Flower Shop
Gift Shop: One of A Kind
Grocery Store: Southside Market
Hair Salon/Day Spa: Mane Event
Hotel: Natchez Grand Hotel
Hunting Gear: Sports Center-Rex Team Sports
Jewelry Store: Rise N’ Shine Studio
Ladies Apparel: RRUS & Co.
Local Band: Mack Daddy
Local Musician: Bryce McGlothin
Nightlife: Smoot’s Grocery Blues Lounge
Party Venue: Cooley & Co
Pawn Shop: Peddler’s Antique Pawn And Salvage
Shoe Store: Rushing Boots
Tattoo Studio/Artist: Morgan Moak
Thrift Shop: Bless This Mess
Best of Weddings
Alterations/Tailoring: Kathleen Taunton
Bridal Hair: Anruss & Co
Bridal Makeup: Cydney Brown
Bridal Registry: Hal Garner @ Nest
Caterer: Rene’ Adams
Engagement & Wedding Jewelry: Rise N’ Shine Studio
Florist: Moreton’s Flowerland
Formal Venue: Dunleith Historic Inn
Groomsmen’s Attire: Magnolia Mariée Bridal Boutique
Groomsmen’s Gifts: Rise N Shine Studio
Historic Venue: Dunleith Historic Inn
Mother’s & Grandmother’s Attire: Magnolia Mariée Bridal Boutique
Nails / Manicure: Perfect Nails
Outdoor Venue: Dunleith Historic Inn
Tuxedo Rental/Purchase: Magnolia Mariée Bridal Boutique
Wedding Band: Cha Cha Boo
Wedding Cake: Edna Fisher
Wedding Dress: Magnolia Mariée Bridal Boutique
Wedding Photographer: Taylor Cooley Photography
Wedding Planner: Taylor Moak
Wedding Reception: Cooley & Co
Wedding Rehearsal Dinner Venue: Cooley & Co
Wedding Videographer: Oakwood Media