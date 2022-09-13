BEST OF MISS-LOU: Winners announced during annual awards celebration

NATCHEZ — The Best in the Miss-Lou, including barbers, doctors, caterers, photographers, mechanics, restaurants, retailers and more received their due recognition on Tuesday evening at The Natchez Democrat’s annual Best of Miss-Lou 2022 awards.

This event uses online voting for locals to pick their favorite businesses and people serving their community and therefore sets a high bar in the competition.

This year’s competition included nearly 43,000 nominations and more than 90,000 votes, The Democrat Publisher Kevin Warren said. Of these, just over 200 winners were chosen by community voters in various categories. All who were nominated were invited to the awards celebration on Tuesday night inside the Natchez Convention Center and hundreds attended.

Some took home awards in multiple categories.

Justin Gregg, DVM, and his staff at Gregg Veterinary Hospital swept the pet care categories.

For others, a little bit of recognition was all it took to bring a smile.

“It feels wonderful,” said Paula Morris of winning an award for Best Bank Manager. “I was most definitely surprised.”

Here is a complete list of the winners in The Natchez Democrat’s Best of Miss-Lou 2022 Awards:

Best of Automotive

Auto Dealer New: Performance Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Auto Dealer Pre-Owned: Performance Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Auto Dealer Service Department: Performance Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Auto Salesperson: Jerry McJimsey

Automotive / Truck / 4×4 Accessories: McDonald Collision

Body Shop: McDonald Collision

Brake Job: Arthur’s Tires

Car Wash: B&J Car Details

Finance Manager: Shaun McDonald

Gas Station: Go Mart

Glass/Windshield Repair: Cutting Edge Glass

Oil Change: Arthur’s Tires

Powersports Dealer: Great River Honda

Sales Manager : Cass Butler

Sales Manager: Kyle Holzhaub

Service Department: Pro Automotive Specialists

Service Manager: Bryan Mudd

Technician (Mechanic): Josh McDonald

Tire Shop: Arthur’s Tires

Towing Service: McDonald Collision

Window Tint: Benji Credle

Favorite Locals

Barber: Kayce Hinson

Bartender: Kevin Graham

Beautician/Hair Stylist : Kayce Hinson

Charitable Organization Leader: Marcus Archer

Chef: Jonathan Borum

Coach (Private Schools): Coach David King

Coach (Public Schools): Coach Jeannie Crnkovic

Firefighter: Battalion Chief Tim Vanier

Judge: Walt Brown

Local Author: Greg Iles

Local Politician: Sheriff David Hedrick

Local Social Media Influencer: Ronnie Calhoun

Police Officer: Captain Craig Godbold

Principal: Whest Shirley

Server: Belinda Faust

Sheriff Deputy: Lee Best

Teacher (Elementary): Torri Webber

Teacher (High School): Jennifer Rutland

Best Food and Drink

Appetizers: Duck’s Nest II

Bakery: The Donut Shop

Bar: 100 Main Spirits & Eatery

BBQ: Pig Out Inn Barbecue

Beer Selection: Natchez Brewing Company

Best Kept Secret: Restore Health and Wellness

Best Service: Little Tokyo

Biscuits: Biscuits & Blues

Breakfast: The Donut shop

Brunch: The Little Easy

Burger: The Camp

Catering: Moo’s Barn and Grill

Chicken Tenders: County Pie

Chinese Food: Planet Thai

Cocktails: Roux 61

Coffee: Natchez Coffee Co

Coldest Beer: CR’S

Crawfish: C & M Crawfish

Deli: Soda Pops

Dessert: Mammy’s Cupboard

Fast Food: The Malt Shop

French Fries: McDonald’s

Fried Chicken: Popeye’s

Friendliest Service: Little Tokyo

Gas Station Food: Go Mart

Gumbo: Ducks Nest II

Healthy Dining: Nutrition 61

Ice Cream: Malt Shop

Italian Restaurant: Pearl Street Pasta

Margarita: Fat Mama’s Tamales

Mexican Restaurant: La Parrilla

Milkshake: Malt Shop

New Restaurant: Brandin Iron

Pizza: County Pie

Plate Lunch: Southside Market

Po-Boy: Roux 61

Queso: La Fiesta Grande Restaurante

Seafood Restaurant: Roux 61

Steak/Steak Night: Duck’s Nest II

Sushi: Little Tokyo

Sweet Tea: Mammy’s

Tacos: The Camp

Takeout: County Pie

Wine/Spirits Selection : Spirits of Natchez

Wings: County Pie

Best Healthcare and Fitness

Assisted Living Facility: BeeHive Homes of Natchez

Dentist: Dr. Jarrod Gregg

Doctor: Dr. Kellen Jex

Health & Fitness Club: Natchez Total Fitness

Home Health Care: Intensive Home Healthcare

Hospital: Trinity Medical Center

Manicure/Pedicure: VIP Nails

Nurse: Lexi Christian

Nutrition Shop : Nutrition 61

Optometrist: Bridgett Milliken

Pediatrician: Dr. Jennifer Russ

Pharmacist: George Book

Pharmacy: Book’s Pharmacy

Physical Therapist: Summer Milliken Thompson

Physical Therapy/Rehab: Key Rehab Associates

Sports/Orthopedic Rehab: Miss-Lou Physical Therapy

Urgent Care: SouthStar Urgent Care

Womens’ Healthcare: Dr. Frank Guedon

Best Home and Garden

Antique Store: Riva Chic

Appliance Repair: Hefley’s Refrigeration & Appliance

Appliance Store: Brakenridge Furniture

Concrete Repair/Installation: J & J Flooring and Natural Stone

Electrical Services Company: Thorpe Sheet Metal, Inc

Flooring Store: J & J Flooring and Natural Stone

Furniture Store: Weeks Warehouse Furniture

Hardware Store: Home Hardware Center

Hardwood Floors: J & J Flooring and Natural Stone

Home Décor Store: Riva Chic

Home Remodeling: J & J Flooring and Natural Stone

HVAC Company: Thorpe Sheet Metal Inc

Landscaper/Landscaping Company: Upton’s Lawn and Landscape

Mattress Store: Weeks Warehouse Furniture

Mowing Service: Richard McKinney

Outdoor Living: J & J Flooring and Natural Stone

Pest Control: Bug Buster’s Pest Control

Plumber/Plumbing Company: Thorpe Sheet Metal Inc

Real Estate Firm: Paul Green & Associates Realtors

Tile/Stone Countertop Shop: J & J Flooring and Natural Stone

Best Pet Care

Animal Hospital: Gregg Veterinary Hospital

Dental Care: Gregg Veterinary Hospital

Emergency Services: Gregg Veterinary Hospital

Groomer: Morgan Leigh

Pet Boarding: The Barkley Pet Hotel and Spa

Pet Surgery: Gregg Veterinary Hospital

Veterinarian: Dr. Justin Gregg

Best Professional Services

Accounting Firm: Silas Simmons LLP

Bank: United Mississippi Bank

Charitable Organization: Natchez-Adams County Humane Society

Construction Company: Huber’s Construction Co Inc

Customer Service (Large Business): McDonald Collision

Customer Service (Small Business): Stuart Heflin

Financial Planning: Forrest Johnson

Funeral Home: Young’s Funeral Home

Insurance Agency: Jordan Farmer State Farm Agency

Investing: Forrest Johnson

Law Firm/Office: Lipsey Law

Mortgage Company: UMB

New Business: Cooley & Co

New Business: Restore Health and Wellness

Private School: Cathedral High School

Public School: Natchez Early College

Tax Preparation Services: Silas Simmons LLP

Best Professionals

Accountant: Will Christian

Attorney: Grayson Lewis

Bank Manager: Paula Morris

Business Lunch: Pearl Street Pasta

Electrician: Boo Brumfield

Financial Planner: Forrest Johnson

HVAC Technician: Jonathan Thorpe

Insurance Agent: Jordan Farmer

Loan Officer (Commercial): Matthew Hall

Loan Officer (Home): Matthew Hall

Minority Owned Business (Owner): Planet Thailand

Photographer: Taylor Cooley

Plumber: Kelly Spears

Real Estate Agent: Janice Easom

Teller: Heather Burr

Wealth Advisor: Forrest Johnson

Woman Owned Business: Taylor Cooley Photography

Best Shopping and Entertainment

Bed & Breakfast: Dunleith Historic Inn

Best Boutique: Generation Lee Boutique

Children’s Clothing Store: One of A Kind

Consignment Store: Bless This Mess

Convenience Store: Go Mart

Dance Studio: Middleton School of Dance

Date Night Location: Pearl Street Pasta

Daycare: Hansel and Gretel Daycare

Eyeglass Store: Miss-Lou Eye Care

Florist: Jeffery’s Flower Shop

Gift Shop: One of A Kind

Grocery Store: Southside Market

Hair Salon/Day Spa: Mane Event

Hotel: Natchez Grand Hotel

Hunting Gear: Sports Center-Rex Team Sports

Jewelry Store: Rise N’ Shine Studio

Ladies Apparel: RRUS & Co.

Local Band: Mack Daddy

Local Musician: Bryce McGlothin

Nightlife: Smoot’s Grocery Blues Lounge

Party Venue: Cooley & Co

Pawn Shop: Peddler’s Antique Pawn And Salvage

Shoe Store: Rushing Boots

Tattoo Studio/Artist: Morgan Moak

Thrift Shop: Bless This Mess

Best of Weddings

Alterations/Tailoring: Kathleen Taunton

Bridal Hair: Anruss & Co

Bridal Makeup: Cydney Brown

Bridal Registry: Hal Garner @ Nest

Caterer: Rene’ Adams

Engagement & Wedding Jewelry: Rise N’ Shine Studio

Florist: Moreton’s Flowerland

Formal Venue: Dunleith Historic Inn

Groomsmen’s Attire: Magnolia Mariée Bridal Boutique

Groomsmen’s Gifts: Rise N Shine Studio

Historic Venue: Dunleith Historic Inn

Mother’s & Grandmother’s Attire: Magnolia Mariée Bridal Boutique

Nails / Manicure: Perfect Nails

Outdoor Venue: Dunleith Historic Inn

Tuxedo Rental/Purchase: Magnolia Mariée Bridal Boutique

Wedding Band: Cha Cha Boo

Wedding Cake: Edna Fisher

Wedding Dress: Magnolia Mariée Bridal Boutique

Wedding Photographer: Taylor Cooley Photography

Wedding Planner: Taylor Moak

Wedding Reception: Cooley & Co

Wedding Rehearsal Dinner Venue: Cooley & Co

Wedding Videographer: Oakwood Media