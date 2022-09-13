Fayette police seeking help finding missing man

Published 10:00 am Tuesday, September 13, 2022

By Staff Reports

Lenelle Snyder (Fayette Police Department)

FAYETTE — The Fayette Police Department is asking for help to locate a missing person believed to have been heading to Natchez.

WLBT of Jackson states Lenelle Snyder was reported missing by his family on Sept. 6. His girlfriend says he was headed to Natchez the last time they spoke and now all of his calls are going to voicemail.

Snyder drives a gray Dodge Challenger with the license plate number 1984.

Email newsletter signup

If you have any information on Lenelle Snyder, call the Fayette Police Department at 601-789-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001.

More BREAKING NEWS

Highway Patrol investigating fatal 18-wheeler wreck in Franklin County

Jury convicts Anderson on child homicide, felony child abuse

Ron Miller, leader of historic preservation in Natchez for 30 years, dies unexpectedly

UPDATE: Two in custody after Woodhaven burglaries, gunfire incident

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    How excited are you for the return of football season?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections