Highway Patrol investigating fatal 18-wheeler wreck in Franklin County

MEADVILLE — Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal 18-wheeler accident that occurred this morning on U.S. 84 in Franklin County.

A photo of the wreck was shared on social media at approximately 9 a.m. today, which shows the 18-wheeler turned on its side and parts of the undercarriage hanging over the guardrail of a bridge near the Five Star Food Mart exit in Meadville.

Trooper First Class Craig James of Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Affairs confirmed that the accident resulted in a fatality.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.