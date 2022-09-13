Nov. 6, 1937 – Sept. 9, 2022

Wilfred W. Geisenberger, 84, Natchez attorney, passed away Friday morning at Meadville Convalescent Home. He was born Nov. 6, 1937, in Natchez, MS to Dr. and Mrs. Fred Geisenberger. After graduating high school, he joined the US Navy and served in the blockade of Cuba in 1962 aboard the USS Casa Grande.

Following his service in the military, he received his law degree and degree in philosophy from the University of Mississippi and was practicing law for over 40 years prior to his retirement. He was married to Norma Hammett Geisenberger.

He is survived by two stepdaughters, Carol Lee Mathias and Connie Bradshaw; five step-grandchildren, Jennifer Williams, Kindel Atkins, Hunter Mathias, Nicole Bradshaw, and Keegan Bradshaw as well as eight great-grandchildren.

His beloved grandson River Vanderlinden will officiate his service and the burial will be at Natchez City Cemetery with Franklin Funeral Home in charge. It will be a family graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions are made to a favorite charity.

