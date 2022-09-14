Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Sept. 2-8:

Destiny Smith charged with malicious mischief. Case bound over to a grand jury.

James Earl Johnson charged with speeding. Case bound over to a grand jury.

James Earl Johnson charged with driving under the influence. Case bound over to a grand jury.

James Earl Johnson charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Case bound over to a grand jury.

James Earl Johnson charged with possession of methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

James Earl Johnson charged with possession of marijuana. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Tuesday, Sept. 6:

Javonte Butler pleaded guilty to possession of weapon by a convicted felon (Count I) in Judge Sanders’ court. In exchange for his plea of guilty to Count I of the Indictment, the State of Mississippi agrees to dismiss Count II, of the Indictment, Obstructing or Resisting Officer. Sentenced in Count I to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, after serving six months the Defendant must be place on formal reporting Post-Release Supervision for the remainder of his sentence. The Defendant must be given full credit for time served. Must pay court costs in the amount of $432.50 to the Adams County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Sept. 7:

Braxton Casley-Hayford James, 21, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon/fake weapon. Sentenced to 60 days with 59 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Agreed to voluntarily forfeit weapon. Fine set at $748.75.

Braxton Casley-Hayford James, 21, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident. Sentenced to 60 days with 59 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Travon White, 21, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon/fake weapon. Sentenced to 60 days with 59 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Agreed to voluntarily forfeit weapon. Fine set at $748.75.

Tamika Shanta Williams, 46, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Xavier Dominic Williams, 25, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Darren Jamaar Fleming, 33, not guilty of motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle.

Zandra Charnelle Harrison, 29, pleaded guilty to accident: hit and run: property damage only vehicle occupied. Sentenced to 90 days suspended. Fine set at $637.50.

Alfred Fred Hartwell, 53, charged with simple assault/domestic violence. Case remanded to files.

Christopher Donald Reynolds, 24, pleaded guilty to malicious mischief. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $1,248.75.

Zandra Charnelle Harrison, 29, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 90 days suspended. Fine set at $798.75.

Concordia Parish Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Sept. 7:

Larry Whilkerson, 65, fined $100 for possession of marijuana.

Kimberly Karabelen, 53, sentenced to six months in jail suspended upon payment of $1,457 and 32 hours of community service for driving while intoxicated, first offense.

Tony Evans, 37, sentenced to three days default for driving under suspension.

Bridget K. Delaughter, 34, sentenced to nine years hard labor in the department of corrections for cruelty to juveniles, three counts.

Julieanne Perales, 27, sentenced to 12 years in the department of corrections without benefits for cruelty to juveniles, six counts.

Coleen L. Richardson, 37, sentenced to seven years in the department of corrections for cruelty to juveniles, three counts.

Clifton Evans, 42, fined $245 for no driver’s license in possession.