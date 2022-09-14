Courthouse Records: Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

Adams County

Sept. 2-8

Civil suits:

Email newsletter signup

Bobby Maples Jr. v. John McCready.

Estate of Bobby Clay Scott.

Heirship of Gwendolyn White et al.

Estate of Omar Villalobos Cavazos.

Divorces:

Kizzy Robinson v. Zachary Robinson.

Christine Easton Walls and Bruce Walls. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Aaron C. Lewis, 60, Natchez to Bessie M. Bates (Hunt), 58, Natchez.

Tommy Anthony Byrd, 57, Natchez to Brenda Sue Evans (Stroud), 57, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Sept. 1-7

Raymond Olivero Jr. and Peggy B. Olivero to Deena Clare Keasler, lots 21 and 22 Woodland Hills Subdivision.

George J. Guido & Company to Georgia Mae Anderson, lot 52 of the Division of a Portion of Helena Plantation.

James C. Wentworth to Martha M. Combs, lot 8 of the Albert James Lots.

Prentiss Club Museum, LLC to Amoris Lee Pearl Brown, land on the southwesterly side of Main Street and being building and lot No. 312 Main Street.

Glenn Green and Timothy Gower McCary to James Mark Godfrey and H. David Gaudet, lot 25 Southwood Lodge.

Mortgages:

Sept. 1-7

Deena Clare Keasler to US Bank, lots 21 and 22 Woodland Hills Subdivision.

Quentin L. Nelson to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, lot 40 Highland Park Subdivision, Second Development.

Amoris Lee Pearl Brown to United Mississippi Bank, Vidalia Branch, land on the southwesterly side of Main Street and being building and lot No. 312 Main Street.

Donald Garrett Rayborn and Amber Green Rayborn to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, land being the west part of lot 10 in Square 29 fronting on Washington Street.

Michael Pace and Marlana Godfrey Pace to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Natchez Branch, lot 16 Montebello Gardens (Second Development).

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Sept. 8

Civil cases:

Mendelson Law Firm v. Erin Dickens.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Gloria Chatman.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Rhonda Murray.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Peggy Olivero.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Janice Hughes.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Annette Johnson.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Ngoan Le.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Shanequa Tyler.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Brittanie Dennard.

Natchez Housing Authority v. Cassandra Washington.

Natchez Housing Authority v. Courtney Chatman.

Natchez Housing Authority v. Shanecia Miller.

Larry E. Hooper v. Craig Cox.

Lower Woodville Apartments v. Jessica Robinson.

Lower Woodville Apartments v. Arnita Bryant.

Tremaine Perry v. Jasmine Mearday.

Village Green Apartments v. Deneshea Potters.

Village Green Apartments v. Amanda Coulston.

Village Green Apartments v. Zerenity Singleton.

Village Green Apartments v. Ranisha White.

Village Green Apartments v. Jaliyah Smith.

Village Green Apartments v. Janiya Watkins.

Village Green Apartments v. Chavis Dent.

Village Green Apartments v. Tara Conner.

Concordia Parish

Sept. 2-8

Civil suits:

Ferdell Neil Harris v. Christopher Hagans.

Ferdell Neil Harris v. Safeway Insurance Company of Louisiana.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Bennie Freeman A/K/A Bennie J. Freeman Jr.

Succession of Christopher King.

Glen Maurice Seyfarth Sr. v. Jenna Seyfarth. (Custody)

Sheila O’Rourke Seyfarth v. Jenna Seyfarth. (Custody)

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Gage H. Dewitt.

Delta Bank v. Amanda C. Tiffee.

Concordia Bank & Trust Company v. James Keith Whittington.

Curator Fee v. James Keith Whittington.

United Credit Corporation of Vidalia v. Kazeric Dewayne Gorham.

United Credit Corporation of Vidalia v. Donald James Holomon.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Kameron Michael Cupit, 34, Vidalia to Marla Ann Seyfarth, 30, Vidalia.

Billy Ray Jones Jr., 35, Monroe, La. to Vickie Terrell Leonard, 42, Sicily Island, La.

Ashton Paul Blank, 25, Monterey to Morgan Danielle Pecanty, 25, Jonesville, La.

Timothy Daniel Downs, 46, Ferriday to Amber Michelle Taylor, 36, Ferriday.

Deed transactions:

Ivy Ray Carter to Jerome Williams Sr., a portion of lot 80 Helena Plantation.

Bridget Williams and P. Glenn Green to Jay Bryant Evans and Dorothy Evans Gatlin, lot 118 of Block No. 2 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

Philip Ryan McGraw and Milah H. McGraw to Dana Tanner Jenkins, a 2.25 Acre Tract, Tract E-1 of Tract E Whitehall Plantation.

Leon Trask and Leroy Trask to Genesia S. Allen, lots 1 and 2 of Block No. 71 of the Town of Ferriday.

Remi Lee Baker to Thomas A. Tiffee and Kelly L. Tiffee, Tract B of Alton Plantation and FV Webb Estate.

Jonathan Petty to Hunter Levi Anderson, lot 18 Second Smith Addition.

Roger O. Wheeler to King Family Holdings, LLC, lot 4 Black River Lake Patsy Brown Road Lots Subdivision.

Ula Annett Beetz to Glenda Penny Montgomery, all of lot 15 and the east ½ of lot 14 Ferriday Development Company.

April Edna Hargis and Michael Joseph Steele to Christopher Jeansonne and Andrea Jeansonne, lots 19 and 20 Deer Park Hunting and Fishing Sites, Third Development.

Mortgages:

Dana Tanner Jenkins to Delta Bank, a 2.25 Acre Tract, Tract e-A of Tract E Whitehall Plantation.

Michael Jenkins and Dana Tanner Jenkins to Delta Bank, lot 120 Taconey Subdivision.

Hunter Levi Anderson to GMFS, LLC, lot 18 Second Smith Addition.