Crime Reports: Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Jamie Cardell Hollins, 31, 125 John Glenn Avenue, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance violations and controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. No bond set on either charge.

Arrests — Sunday

Carl Anthony Terrell, 53, 418 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of three counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $205.00 on first count, $477.50 on second count, and $677.50 on third count.

Brandon William Hein, 49, 19 Morgantown Road, Natchez, on charge of public drunk/vile profane language in public. No bond set.

Meghan Victoria Bolyer, 34, 307 Peach Street, Vidalia, La., on charge of controlled substance: Schedule II; less than two (2) grams/ten (10) dosage units. No bond set.

Tony Chase Evans, 6 Carl Circle, Vidalia, La., on charge of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Keyshawn Marquez Wiley, 27, 914 North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Bond set at $1,200.00.

David Tyrone Ball, 37, 106 John R. Junkin Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday, Sept. 7

Dexter Aaron Wright, 36, 15 Village Square Boulevard, Natchez, on charge of public drunk/vile profane language in public. Bond set at $500.00.

Terry Wyndale Woods, 47, 1 Flower Road, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance: illegal possession and receiving stolen property. No bond set on either charge.

Reports — Monday

Unwanted subject on Grand Soleil Boulevard.

Reports — Sunday

Theft on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Hit and run on North Union Street.

Intelligence report on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Spring Street.

Traffic stop on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Shots fired on Morgan Avenue.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intoxicated driver/subject on Silver Street.

Hit and run on Chickasaw Street.

Simple assault on Oakland Drive.

Traffic stop on Minor Street.

Traffic stop on East Woodlawn Avenue.

Two traffic stops on St. Catherine Street.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Saturday

Loitering on East Franklin Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on East Franklin Street.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Hit and run on High Street.

False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Accident on Lower Woodville Road.

Simple assault on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Shots fired on Lower Woodville Road.

False alarm on Clifton Avenue.

Simple assault on North Union Street.

Harassment on East Franklin Street.

False alarm on Kenwood Lane.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Reports — Friday

Disturbance on North Union Street.

Accident on Highland Boulevard.

Malicious mischief on South Circle Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Franklin Street.

Accident on Old College Lane.

Theft on Lewis Drive.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Harassment on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Burglary on Minor Street.

Accident on River Terminal Road.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Saturday

Jeremy Junkin, 27, 1 Braswell Road, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault use of deadly weapon. Held without bond.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Greenfield Road.

Reports — Sunday

Intelligence report on Cottage Home Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Malicious mischief on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Steam Plant Road.

Intelligence report on U.S. 84.

Intelligence report on North Shields Lane.

Accident on Liberty Road.

Reports — Saturday

Intelligence report on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Reynolds Street.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on North Union Street.

Intelligence report on Cranfield Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Dog problem on Red Bud Lane.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Trespassing on Magnolia Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Whispering Pines Road.

Intelligence report on Wilkinson Road.

Traffic stop on Live Oak Street.

Theft on State Street.

Reports — Friday

Warrant/affidavit on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Duck Pond Road.

Prowler on North Palestine Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Morgantown Road.

Animal cruelty on Meadow Ridge Road.

Alarm on Morgantown Road.

Shots fired on Cranfield Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Saturday

Tajaree McCray, 29, 101 Crescent Drive, Ferriday, aggravated second-degree battery. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Jake Jones III, 36, 108 Oak ST., Ridgecrest, aggravated criminal damage to property, disturbing the peace with violence and a bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $5,850.

Damone Williams, 31, 844 Eddie Robbinson, Baton Rouge, outstanding warrants. No bond set.

Stephen D. Carter, 31, 409 Fritz St., Jonesville, bench warrant for failure to pay. Bond set at $2,192.50.

Reports — Monday

Disturbance on Lee Tyler Road.

Bush fire on US 84.

Reports — Sunday

Automobile accident on US 84.

Alarms on Loomis Lane.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 568.

Fire on Crestview Drive.

Disturbance on Harris Road.

Disturbance on Loomis Lane.

Fire on Belle Grove Circle.

Disturbance on Bayou Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Nuisance animals on Danny Drive.

Disturbance on Louisiana Highway 15.

Suspicious person on Airport Road.

Disturbance on Kyle Road.

Suspicious person on Vernon Stevens Road.

Nuisance animals on Panola Drive.

Alarms on Logan Sewell Drive.

Hit and run on Levens Addition Road.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 15.

Alarms on Ash Street.

Reports — Friday

Criminal damage to property on Carter Street.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 569.

Alarms on Westside Drive.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Automobile accident on Lincoln Avenue.

Warrant on Carter Street.

Reckless driving on Skipper Drive.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Saturday

Bridgette Lewis, 59, 903 Delaware Ave., Ferriday, domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Grant Dunbar, 23, 113 Earl Davis Road, Ferriday, warrant for other agency. No bond set.