Madison man dies in crash in Jefferson County

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported a Madison man, who was traveling north on U.S. 61 in Jefferson County, died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident.

Cpl. Craig James, public affairs officer with MHP Troop M in Brookhaven, said Jeremy Williams, 35, received fatal injuries when his 2000 Mercedes ML left the road at overturned at about 2 p.m. on Sunday.

He was pronounced death at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.