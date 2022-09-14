Madison man dies in crash in Jefferson County

Published 11:05 am Wednesday, September 14, 2022

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported a Madison man, who was traveling north on U.S. 61 in Jefferson County, died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident.

Cpl. Craig James, public affairs officer with MHP Troop M in Brookhaven, said Jeremy Williams, 35, received fatal injuries when his 2000 Mercedes ML left the road at overturned at about 2 p.m. on Sunday.

He was pronounced death at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

