Man dies after shootout on Gillespie Street in Vidalia, suspects in custody

Published 6:08 pm Wednesday, September 14, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

VIDALIA, La. — Vidalia Police are investigating a shootout where one man was killed on Gillespie Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Police have two suspects in custody believed to be the shooter and the driver of the vehicle he was in and are in the process of interviewing witnesses, Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill said.

“We got the call at 12:59 p.m.,” Merrill said. “There was a shootout between two people and one of them got hit.”

The man who was hit was transported to Trinity Medical Center and later died at the hospital, Merrill said. He confirmed that the two individuals knew each other, however, no other details about why the shooting occurred were immediately available.

Merrill said this investigation is still ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

