Nuts for Mutts Humane Society Fundraiser is Saturday at The Corner Bar

Published 11:48 am Wednesday, September 14, 2022

By Staff Reports

NATCHEZ — Make certain to stop by The Corner Bar on Saturday to pick up gallon bags of boiled peanuts or frozen casseroles to take home and enjoy.

It’s the second annual Nuts for Mutts fundraiser for the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society.

Pick up boiled peanuts and frozen casseroles in the dining room area in the back of The Corner Bar beginning at noon.

Email newsletter signup

For more information, call Brandy Colbert at 601-660-2647.

More News

Man dies after shootout on Gillespie Street in Vidalia, suspects in custody

Animal control and where to put animals is an issue in Natchez, mayor says

Weather Forecast: September 15, 2022

Judge candidate’s campaign sign vandalized

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    What is your lasting impression of the late Queen Elizabeth II?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections