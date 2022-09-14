Vidalia aldermen approve new business application, agreement with school board over resource officers

NATCHEZ — Jon Betts, mayor pro-tem, conducted Tuesday night’s meeting of the Vidalia Board of Aldermen, replacing Mayor Buz Craft.

Craft was in St. Louis, attending the meeting of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative annual meeting.

During the relatively brief meeting, the Vidalia Aldermen:

• approved an occupational license application for Kacy Aubic, doing business as Natchez Tumbling Academy, at 4002 Carter St. The business provides gymnastic instruction for boys and girls ages 3 through 18.

• approved an outdoor sign application for Petsense, 1649 Carter St.

• approved hiring Anita Gable as a full-time school resource officer and Daniel Lyod as a full-time patrolman, each employed by the Vidalia Police Department.

• approved a memorandum of understanding between the Town of Vidalia and the Concordia Parish School Board. The school board has approved to pay $42,000 each for four school resource officers, employed by the Vidalia Police Department.

• Fixed the amount of excess hydroelectric revenues to be distributed as rebates to the retail utility customers in Vidalia at 50 percent.

• The board went into executive to discuss possible litigation. When aldermen returned from the executive session into open session, they approved a resolution to pursue litigation. No other information was available on the litigation. However, city manager Jay LaSyone said a filing will be made soon and more information about the litigation will be available at that time.