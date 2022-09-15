Big winner: Natchez man’s ticket earns thousands in Mississippi lottery

The weather may be cooling down for some, but for one Natchez man things are heating up after winning thousands of dollars in the Mississippi lottery.

A Natchez man won $2,600 in the Wednesday, Sept. 7, Cash 4 evening drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at the 61 Hill Food & Fuel on U.S. 61 South in Natchez. It’s the second big winning ticket sold in Natchez this month.

The man picked the numbers 7425, but declined the Fireball option

The Cash4 games have two drawings a day, with a chance to win up to $5,000 each time with the Fireball option.

Winners in Mississippi’s lottery remain anonymous, unless they choose to reveal their winnings to the public.

Stores that sell winning tickets receive a cash incentive from the lottery program in Mississippi.

Read here to learn more about the Mississippi Lottery.